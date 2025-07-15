Next Article
Skeleton discovered in abandoned Hyderabad house
A human skeleton was found in a long-abandoned house near Nampally Market, Hyderabad, after neighbors finally reported a strange smell.
The place had been locked up for 4-5 years, and no one realized anything was wrong until now.
Remains of man in his late 50s
Police say the remains belong to Ameer Khan, an unmarried man in his late 50s who lived alone.
Because he kept to himself, his death went unnoticed for years.
Investigators are now working to figure out when and how he died, with forensic tests underway and updates expected soon.