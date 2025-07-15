PM Modi honors freedom fighter K Kamraj
On July 15, 2025, PM Modi and other leaders remembered Kumaraswami Kamaraj on his birth anniversary.
Born in 1903, Kamaraj rose from humble beginnings to become a major force in India's freedom movement and later led Madras State as Chief Minister (1954-1963).
As Congress President, he helped shape the nation's politics and was known for always putting people's needs at the center.
From activist to leader
Kamaraj had just six years of schooling and grew up in poverty, but witnessing events like the Jallianwala Bagh massacre pushed him into activism early.
He championed big changes—like free school meals—so more kids could study.
Congress chief Kharge highlighted how his Mid Day Meal scheme made a real difference for students across India.
A call that changed Indian politics
In 1963, Kamaraj asked top Congress ministers to step down so fresh ideas could revive the party—a bold move that helped bring new leaders like Lal Bahadur Shastri and Indira Gandhi to power.
For his lifelong contributions to the nation, he received India's highest civilian honor, the Bharat Ratna.