PM Modi honors freedom fighter K Kamraj India Jul 15, 2025

On July 15, 2025, PM Modi and other leaders remembered Kumaraswami Kamaraj on his birth anniversary.

Born in 1903, Kamaraj rose from humble beginnings to become a major force in India's freedom movement and later led Madras State as Chief Minister (1954-1963).

As Congress President, he helped shape the nation's politics and was known for always putting people's needs at the center.