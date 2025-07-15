Mumbai street dog boldly blocks Lamborghini
A video of a stray dog in Mumbai blocking—and then chasing—a Lamborghini has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).
The unlikely face-off between street life and supercar has everyone talking, but it's also brought up real concerns about how stray animals affect daily life and safety in cities.
Strays cause 62% of animal-related road accidents in India
Turns out, this isn't just a quirky internet moment. A report says stray dogs cause 62% of animal-related road accidents in India—way more than cows or buffaloes.
The video has people asking if cities need better ways to manage strays so both people and animals stay safe.
'Strays are a menace...': Delhi HC on road safety
The Delhi High Court recently called strays a "menace," warning that some cities are struggling to keep public spaces safe for everyone—including people with disabilities.
The court wants authorities to find solutions that balance animal welfare with city living, and this viral clip has seemingly brought the issue back into the spotlight.