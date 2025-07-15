Next Article
Karnataka court orders release of stampede report
The Karnataka High Court has told the state government to release its report on the tragic June 4 stampede at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 people dead during a Royal Challengers Bengaluru event.
The state wanted to keep the findings secret, but the court said no—this is too important for the public to be kept in the dark.
Report should be made public: Court
Led by Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao, the court made it clear that openness is key, especially with so many lives lost.
Even though officials argued some details were sensitive, legal experts pushed for full disclosure.
The court pointed out there was no real reason—like national security—to hide the report and stressed that fairness and transparency matter most when public trust is at stake.