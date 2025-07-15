Next Article
Supreme Court challenges UP govt's Kanwar Yatra directive
The Supreme Court has asked Uttar Pradesh to explain why it wants eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display QR codes showing owner details.
Activists and a Delhi University professor say this move unfairly targets minority vendors and goes against a previous Supreme Court order that blocked similar rules last year.
Petitioners say rule mixes business with religious identity
Petitioners warn the QR code rule could put minority-run stalls at risk, arguing it mixes business licensing with revealing religious identity.
They're worried this could lead to harassment or violence by vigilante groups, especially since the policy was already paused by the court before.
The case highlights ongoing debates about religious profiling and protecting small business owners' rights.