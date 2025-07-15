Pune experiences heavy rainfall; IMD issues orange alert
Pune and nearby ghat regions are on orange alert, with the IMD warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
After a dry spell, the city is now seeing widespread downpours that have led to waterlogged roads and traffic jams.
Coastal areas like Raigad and Ratnagiri are also getting hit hard, with rising river levels sparking local flood warnings.
Rain disrupts traffic in Pune
The nonstop rain has made it tough for people in Pune to get around, especially during busy hours.
Mumbai Police are asking everyone to avoid seafront spots for safety.
In Raigad, river levels keep climbing and tidal waves up to 5 meters are expected this afternoon—raising real concerns about flooding along the coast.
Rescue teams on standby in Mahad, Mangaon
Districts like Mahad and Mangaon are on high alert, with rescue teams ready just in case things get worse.
Local authorities want everyone to stay safe and keep an eye out for updates as the weather situation develops.