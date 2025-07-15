Congress President mourns 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh
Fauja Singh, famously known as the "Turbaned Tornado," died in a road accident on Monday in his hometown, Beas Pind, Punjab. He was 114.
Starting his running career at 89 and going on to set world records, Singh's story inspired people far beyond the track.
His passing has left many reflecting on his incredible journey and positive spirit.
Singh's journey from Beas to global running icon
Singh began competitive marathons at age 89, debuting at the 2000 London Marathon.
He went on to run major races worldwide—including London, Toronto, and New York—and set his personal best of 5 hours and 40 minutes at age 92 in Toronto.
At 100, he broke eight world records in sprint and distance events and became the first centenarian to finish a marathon.
Though Guinness didn't officially recognize some records due to missing documents, Singh's achievements made him a global icon for perseverance.
Tributes have come from across India and beyond.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge called him "a profound inspiration for athletes of all ages," while Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria remembered marching alongside Singh last year and admired his energy even past 100.
For many young people today, Singh's life is proof that it's never too late to chase your goals—or break a few records along the way.