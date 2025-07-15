Congress President mourns 'Turbaned Tornado' Fauja Singh

Singh's journey from Beas to global running icon

Singh began competitive marathons at age 89, debuting at the 2000 London Marathon.

He went on to run major races worldwide—including London, Toronto, and New York—and set his personal best of 5 hours and 40 minutes at age 92 in Toronto.

At 100, he broke eight world records in sprint and distance events and became the first centenarian to finish a marathon.

Though Guinness didn't officially recognize some records due to missing documents, Singh's achievements made him a global icon for perseverance.