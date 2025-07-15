Maharashtra plans 3rd airport in Mumbai by 2026

With Mumbai 's airports getting busier every year, the state has brought in experts to draft detailed plans for Vadhavan. A pre-feasibility study is already underway, and Chief Minister Fadnavis says they're aiming to break ground in 2026 if all approvals and funding line up.

India's 1st planned offshore airport

Vadhavan won't just be another airport—it'll sit in Palghar district alongside what will soon be India's biggest seaport.

The idea is to team up air and sea travel to help unclog Mumbai and spread out transport options.

For anyone who dreads traffic jams or packed terminals, this could be a game-changer for how people move in and out of the city.