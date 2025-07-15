Maharashtra plans 3rd airport in Mumbai by 2026
Maharashtra is gearing up to start building the Vadhavan offshore airport by 2026, making it the third major airport for Mumbai's ever-growing travel crowd.
Announced by PM Modi as part of a massive ₹76,220 crore push, this will be India's first planned offshore airport—pretty ambitious for the city that never stops moving.
Aiming to start construction by next year
With Mumbai's airports getting busier every year, the state has brought in experts to draft detailed plans for Vadhavan.
A pre-feasibility study is already underway, and Chief Minister Fadnavis says they're aiming to break ground in 2026 if all approvals and funding line up.
India's 1st planned offshore airport
Vadhavan won't just be another airport—it'll sit in Palghar district alongside what will soon be India's biggest seaport.
The idea is to team up air and sea travel to help unclog Mumbai and spread out transport options.
For anyone who dreads traffic jams or packed terminals, this could be a game-changer for how people move in and out of the city.