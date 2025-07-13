Next Article
Adulterated toddy: 45 hospitalized, 15 critical in Hyderabad
A bad batch of toddy in Hyderabad's Kukatpally area has sent at least 45 people to the hospital.
Most are being treated at Gandhi Hospital and NIMS, with several patients still in serious condition.
Patients still in serious condition
Sadly, five people have died so far. Police and excise officials are now looking into where the tainted toddy came from and questioning those involved.
Some patients have already recovered and gone home, but many are still fighting tough symptoms like diarrhea and low blood pressure.