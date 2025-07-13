Next Article
Visakhapatnam experiences significant rainfall
Visakhapatnam woke up to a seriously rainy Sunday, with the city seeing 59.4mm of rain by evening—enough to flood low-lying spots like KRM Colony and slow down daily life for many residents.
More rain expected from July 16
Knee-deep water made roads in areas like Chavulamadum tough to cross, and traffic near Visakhapatnam Junction was a mess.
The IMD says this is thanks to an active monsoon, and even more thundershowers are likely from July 16—so locals are being advised to stay alert and take precautions.