ALPA-India considers legal action for crash probe inclusion
India's main pilots' group, ALPA-India, is considering legal action after being left out of the official probe into the recent Air India crash.
They say the government's preliminary report unfairly blames pilots for the Boeing 787-8 accident and want more transparency in how the investigation is run.
ALPA-India disputes claims of cockpit confusion
ALPA-India, representing over 800 pilots, disputes claims that cockpit confusion over fuel switches caused the crash—even though voice recordings show surprise among crew.
The group argues that experienced pilots should be included in any investigation to make sure it's thorough and fair, especially since this is the first major loss of a Dreamliner in India.