Indian Pilots's Union supports crew, denounces suicide speculation
After the Air India flight 171 crash in June 2023, which claimed 270 lives, the Indian Commercial Pilots's Association (ICPA) has stepped up to defend the crew.
The preliminary report indicated a sudden fuel cutoff—caused by switches unexpectedly moving to "Cut-off"—was behind the disaster.
ICPA's message: focus on facts, respect those involved
The ICPA called out media speculation about pilot suicide as unfounded and insensitive, reminding everyone that pilots go through tough psychological checks.
They're urging for a fair, unbiased investigation.
Interestingly, a US safety warning from 2018 had already flagged possible fuel switch issues, but Air India hadn't made regular checks mandatory.
