Indian Pilots's Union supports crew, denounces suicide speculation

ICPA's message: focus on facts, respect those involved

The ICPA called out media speculation about pilot suicide as unfounded and insensitive, reminding everyone that pilots go through tough psychological checks.

They're urging for a fair, unbiased investigation.

Interestingly, a US safety warning from 2018 had already flagged possible fuel switch issues, but Air India hadn't made regular checks mandatory.

