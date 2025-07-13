Next Article
Red alert issued in South Delhi amid rainfall predictions
Delhi woke up to a red alert for heavy rain in South West Delhi this Sunday, with the rest of the city on orange alert as showers continue.
While some areas saw waterlogging, weekend traffic mostly kept moving.
Monday's forecast? More clouds and moderate rain, with temperatures between 33°C and 26°C.
Sunday's low dropped to 25.1°C
All this rain hasn't just cooled things down—Sunday's low dropped to 25.1°C, a couple degrees below normal.
The good news: Delhi's air quality actually improved despite the soggy roads, hitting a 'satisfactory' AQI of 86 according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
So yes, it's wet out there—but at least you can breathe easier!