India participates in major Australian military drill
India just joined Australia's largest military exercise, Talisman Sabre 2025, kicking off July 13.
India is participating alongside over 35,000 personnel from 19 countries—including the US, Japan, and the UK.
The action is spread across multiple Australian states and Papua New Guinea this year.
What will happen over the next 3 weeks?
For three weeks, troops will run through live-fire drills, amphibious landings, air combat and maritime ops—basically a full-on test of teamwork under pressure.
Australia is rolling out new gear like Black Hawk helicopters and Precision Strike Missiles.
Countries like Canada, France, Germany and South Korea are also all-in; Malaysia and Vietnam are watching as observers.
Strengthening ties with allies
India's participation signals growing defense ties with Australia and friends.
The opening ceremony in Sydney brought together top military leaders from Australia and the US to mark this new chapter in regional cooperation.