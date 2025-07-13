Mumbai's infrastructure overhaul: 7 bridges to be rebuilt

The list covers FOBs near Mahalaxmi Dairy Farm, Hanuman Nagar, Gaodevi Road, Narwane Transit Camp, and Ramnagar Chawl (Bihari Tekdi), plus the Surabhi Complex and Appa Pada vehicle bridges. Some spots are totally closed off; others are still open but only just.

The rebuild should take about two years.

BMC says they'll work with traffic police to plan diversions and let people know alternate routes ahead of time.

The goal: safer, smoother travel for everyone in these busy neighborhoods—even if it means some detours for now.