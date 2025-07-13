Next Article
Warm Sunday in Delhi, rain expected Monday
Delhi sweated through a sticky Sunday with temps hitting 38.4°C, but relief is coming—IMD says expect cloudy skies and moderate rain on Monday, July 14.
The air quality was "satisfactory" at 86, so not too bad for breathing.
Monday's weather—IMD
The rain should cool things down to around 33°C and make the air less heavy, which is great news if you're tired of the heat.
It might also help clear up the air a bit more and give everyone a break from sweaty commutes or outdoor plans.