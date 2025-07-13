Assam CM alleges conspiracy in migration patterns

Assam government has ramped up eviction drives

Since June 2025, the Assam government has ramped up eviction drives against people living on forest and government land.

Over 3,300 families—mainly Bengali-speaking Muslims—have been displaced as a result.

The state says these moves reclaim thousands of acres but have pushed migrants to travel far and change the makeup of districts like Lakhimpur and Golaghat.

The evictions follow court orders.