Assam CM alleges conspiracy in migration patterns
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says there's a "conspiracy" behind landless migrants—mostly Bengali-origin families displaced by river erosion—moving into Hindu and Assamese Muslim-majority areas.
He's called for an investigation to see if this shift is about poverty or has political motives, warning it could upset Assam's demographic balance.
Assam government has ramped up eviction drives
Since June 2025, the Assam government has ramped up eviction drives against people living on forest and government land.
Over 3,300 families—mainly Bengali-speaking Muslims—have been displaced as a result.
The state says these moves reclaim thousands of acres but have pushed migrants to travel far and change the makeup of districts like Lakhimpur and Golaghat.
The evictions follow court orders.
Opposition parties argue evictions divide voters ahead of elections
Opposition parties like Congress argue these evictions are really about dividing voters ahead of elections and helping corporate interests.
Minority student groups have hit the streets in protest, calling the drives unfair and urging PM Modi to step in.