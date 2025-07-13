Next Article
Godavari floods impact thousands in Eluru district
Heavy flooding from the Godavari River has pushed over 3,000 people out of their homes in Eluru district.
Villagers from Repakagommu were moved to safer shelters after water levels rose at Bhadrachalam, leading to the release of huge amounts of water from the Polavaram project.
Relief camps have been set up to help those affected.
Relief measures in full swing
District Collector K Vetriselvi made sure food, clean water, and medical care reached everyone at the camps.
Local teams are handling operations on the ground, with Kukunoor MRO Ramesh Kumar overseeing medical support.
The government has also provided borewells and tarpaulins for families, while police patrols and boats are keeping people safe.