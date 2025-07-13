Godavari floods impact thousands in Eluru district India Jul 13, 2025

Heavy flooding from the Godavari River has pushed over 3,000 people out of their homes in Eluru district.

Villagers from Repakagommu were moved to safer shelters after water levels rose at Bhadrachalam, leading to the release of huge amounts of water from the Polavaram project.

Relief camps have been set up to help those affected.