Next Article
Delhi weather and air quality update
Delhi-NCR woke up to partly cloudy skies this Sunday, with the IMD saying we can expect some quick showers in a few spots.
While the sun will still peek through, these short bursts of rain should offer a break from the recent muggy weather—even though July's rainfall is still running 19% below average.
Temperature likely to hover around 36 degree Celsius
Temperatures are set to hover around 36°C during the day and drop to about 26°C at night.
No big rain alerts for now, but keep an eye out for possible isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow.
On the bright side, Delhi's overall air quality is holding steady at a "satisfactory" level (AQI 85), though some neighborhoods like Sonia Vihar and Mundka are seeing slightly higher readings.