Delhi weather and air quality update

Temperature likely to hover around 36 degree Celsius

Temperatures are set to hover around 36°C during the day and drop to about 26°C at night.

No big rain alerts for now, but keep an eye out for possible isolated thunderstorms today and tomorrow.

On the bright side, Delhi's overall air quality is holding steady at a "satisfactory" level (AQI 85), though some neighborhoods like Sonia Vihar and Mundka are seeing slightly higher readings.