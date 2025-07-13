Next Article
Former BJP leader murdered in Patna
Surendra Kewat, former Punpun BJP Kisan Morcha president, was shot and killed by two unidentified men while watering his field in Sheikhpura village, Patna, on Saturday night.
Locals rushed him to AIIMS Patna, but he didn't survive the attack.
Decoding the case
Police have registered an FIR and are investigating with forensic teams, collecting evidence. No arrests yet.
Kewat's murder follows a string of recent shootings in Patna—including the deaths of businessman Gopal Khemka and others—raising worries about safety in the city.