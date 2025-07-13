Next Article
Tragic accident claims 2 lives in Madhya Pradesh
A car lost control and fell into the Kali Sindh River near Mokhapipalya village on the Indore-Betul highway, Madhya Pradesh, after a truck came from the opposite direction.
Two people died and two others were left critically injured in the accident, according to Kamlaur police station in-charge Upendra Nahar.
Villagers and police acted fast—breaking windows to pull everyone out of the submerged car.
The victims were rushed to a hospital in Bagli, but sadly two didn't make it; the other two are now getting advanced care in Indore.
A video of locals using ropes to recover the car shows just how quickly people stepped up when it mattered.