H5N1 bird flu outbreak in Odisha's Puri district
A bird flu (H5N1) outbreak has been confirmed in Bada Ankula village, Puri district, Odisha, after a spike in poultry deaths since early July.
Officials jumped into action right away, declaring the village the epicenter and rolling out emergency measures to keep things under control.
Surveillance now covering additional villages
To stop the spread, over 6,700 birds have already been culled within a one-kilometer zone around the village.
The government has banned all movement and sale of poultry nearby.
Surveillance is now covering additional villages, with rapid response teams making sure biosecurity rules are followed.
Minister Mallik visited the scene himself
Authorities are testing samples from five surrounding villages to catch any new cases early.
Fisheries and Animal Resources Minister Gokulananda Mallik visited the scene himself to make sure everything's being handled safely and by the book.