Afghan boy reaches Delhi hiding in plane's landing gear 

The flight took off from Kabul and reached Delhi around 11:00am after a two-hour journey. The boy was found near the aircraft after landing, leading to an alert by airport security. He was then apprehended by airline personnel and handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for questioning at Terminal 3 of the airport.

Repatriation process

Boy sent back to Afghanistan

During questioning, the boy said he entered the aircraft out of curiosity without understanding the risks involved. Security officials of KAM airline later inspected the landing gear compartment and found a small red speaker, presumably belonging to the boy. After thorough checks, including anti-sabotage measures, officials declared the aircraft safe. He was sent back to Afghanistan on the same flight, which departed around 12:30pm on Sunday.