Puri Jagannath Temple shut for devotees as valuables moved back
On Tuesday, the iconic Jagannath Temple in Puri was closed to visitors while officials carefully shifted its valuables—like jewelry and other prized items—back into the Ratna Bhandar treasury.
The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) led the operation with strict security, but devotees could still enjoy 'Mahaprasad' at Anand Bazaar even as the main temple stayed off-limits.
SJTA chief asks for patience until entry reopens
The move kicked off at 10am with valuables being taken out of temporary strong rooms and placed safely in the newly repaired treasury.
Multiple agencies—including temple police, district police, ODRAF, and Fire Services—worked together to keep everything secure.
SJTA's chief Arabinda Padhee and committee members made sure things ran smoothly, asking for everyone's patience until entry reopens once the transfer wraps up.