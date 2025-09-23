Chhattisgarh's stand on Maoists's ceasefire offer: No IEDs, no talks

Talks possible only if Maoists surrender all IEDs

The government's tough stance shows they want real action, not just promises.

Sharma indicated that talks would only be possible if the Maoists surrender all IEDs in Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, security forces recently took out two top Maoist leaders in Narayanpur—a move officials call a major blow to the insurgency.

For now, restoring peace means demanding disarmament first.