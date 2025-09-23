Next Article
Chhattisgarh's stand on Maoists's ceasefire offer: No IEDs, no talks
India
Chhattisgarh has responded cautiously to a ceasefire offer from the Maoists, who wanted to pause their armed movement and start peace talks.
State Home Minister Vijay Sharma made it clear: unless the Maoists hand over all their explosives (IEDs), there will be no progress toward dialogue.
Talks possible only if Maoists surrender all IEDs
The government's tough stance shows they want real action, not just promises.
Sharma indicated that talks would only be possible if the Maoists surrender all IEDs in Chhattisgarh.
Meanwhile, security forces recently took out two top Maoist leaders in Narayanpur—a move officials call a major blow to the insurgency.
For now, restoring peace means demanding disarmament first.