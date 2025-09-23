Next Article
Orange alert for Odisha, yellow for Mumbai, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu
India
Heads up: The IMD has put out an orange alert for Odisha, warning of heavy rain and storms through September 27.
Several other states—Mumbai (Maharashtra), Rajasthan, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, and Assam—are on yellow alert for moderate to heavy showers.
All this is thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
What to expect in these states
Odisha is expected to experience intense rain.
Mumbai is looking at more thunderstorms and downpours this week, especially around September 26.
Telangana (including Hyderabad) is also on yellow alert with moderate to heavy rainfall expected. Other southern states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are in for steady showers too.
Stay updated if you're in these areas—it's smart to plan ahead!