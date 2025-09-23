Woman who paid boyfriend's ex-wife ₹3.7cr wants it back
A businesswoman in China, Zhu, paid her boyfriend He's wife 3 million yuan (over ₹3.7 crore) to facilitate He's divorce so they could be together.
The payment was for divorce compensation and child support. But after a year together, Zhu decided things weren't working out and asked for the money back.
Court's final decision
At first, a local court sided with Zhu and called the payment an invalid gift, ordering the couple to return the money.
But when Chen and He appealed, a higher court overturned that decision—saying the payment was actually compensation for divorce and child support, not just a gift.
The court also criticized Zhu for trying to use her money to speed up their split and then wanting it back.
Case went viral online, sparked debates
The story blew up online in China, sparking debates about love, money, and personal responsibility.
Most people called out Zhu's actions as unfair—disrupting a marriage and then demanding her cash back—with some even joking about getting rich through marriage drama.