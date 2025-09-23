Jalandhar lawyers protest kidnapping case extortion threats
Lawyers in Jalandhar have called for "no work days" on September 22 and 23, 2025, after senior advocate Mandeep Singh Sachdev received extortion threats.
The threats demanded amounts reported as both ₹50,000 and ₹1.5 lakh, and were allegedly made by Canada-based Sandeep Singh Sunny and his local contacts.
Tensions rose when police arrested a man sent to collect the money but released him soon after.
Bar Council demands swift action
The Bar Council of India has asked for strict action against those behind the threats and urged authorities to ensure Sachdev's safety.
They also criticized the release of the accused and condemned defamatory videos targeting Sachdev's family.
Lawyers are now pushing for proper charges to be filed and want an Advocate Protection Act put in place, with talks scheduled between legal representatives and city officials.