Karnataka: Right-wing mob torches truck, accuses it of carrying beef
India
In Belagavi district, Karnataka, a mob—reportedly linked to right-wing groups—set a truck on fire on September 22, 2024, after claiming it was carrying several tons of beef from Kudachi to Hyderabad.
The driver was assaulted before the vehicle was burned.
Local factory staff and firefighters put out the blaze before police arrived.
9 arrests in the case so far
Police have filed two cases: one under cow slaughter and animal cruelty laws (with three people arrested so far, including the main accused caught on September 23, 2024), and another for arson, robbery, and violations against Scheduled Castes and Tribes (leading to six more arrests).
Sub-inspector Raghavendra Khot visited the spot.