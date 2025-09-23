Karnataka HC to hear PIL against caste census today
The Karnataka High Court is set to hear a PIL today questioning the state's ongoing caste census.
Groups like the State Vokkaligara Sangha and Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha argue that there are political motives behind the survey, which is officially called the Socio-Economic and Educational Survey.
Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Joshi will lead the hearing.
Petitioners seek stay on ₹420 crore survey
Petitioners want an interim stay on the ₹420 crore survey, which relies on teachers and ASHA workers for data collection.
The court has hinted that their concerns might be valid, so its decision this afternoon could pause or reshape how—and if—the census continues.
The government says the data will help design better welfare schemes by understanding community needs, with results expected by December.