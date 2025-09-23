PM-KISAN 21st installment on hold for some farmers: Check why

How to check your status

To see if you're eligible, head to the official PM-KISAN site and use your Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number under "Beneficiary Status."

You might need to update your KYC details too.

Just a heads up: institutional landholders, recent income tax payers, and most government officials can't apply—but lower-grade staff are still in.

Keeping your info accurate helps make sure you keep getting support.