PM-KISAN 21st installment on hold for some farmers: Check why
The government is double-checking PM-KISAN applications for the 21st installment and has paused payments where there are issues—like farmers who acquired land ownership after February 1, 2019, or families with more than one member receiving benefits.
If this might be you, it's a good idea to update your records soon so future payments aren't delayed.
How to check your status
To see if you're eligible, head to the official PM-KISAN site and use your Aadhaar, bank account, or mobile number under "Beneficiary Status."
You might need to update your KYC details too.
Just a heads up: institutional landholders, recent income tax payers, and most government officials can't apply—but lower-grade staff are still in.
Keeping your info accurate helps make sure you keep getting support.