7 dead, schools, Metro hit after heavy rain in Kolkata  

As many as seven people have died in rain-related incidents after heavy rain lashed Kolkata and its neighboring areas that started past midnight. The intense showers led to knee-deep waterlogging in several areas and the announcement of school closure at the last minute on Tuesday morning. Many homes and residential complexes were also flooded. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rain as a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move northwestward.

Rainfall details Garia Kamdahari received 332mm rainfall in matter of hours The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) reported that the rainfall was most intense in the southern and eastern parts of the city. Garia Kamdahari received 332mm of rain in a matter of hours, making it the highest. Other areas, such as Jodhpur Park (285mm), Kalighat (280mm), Topsia (275mm), Ballygunge (264mm), and Thantania in north Kolkata (195mm), also experienced heavy downpours.

Weather forecast Heavy rain predicted in several South Bengal districts The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in the Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura districts of South Bengal till Wednesday. The new low-pressure area is likely to form around September 25. Meanwhile, the heavy overnight rainfall also affected Metro services in Kolkata. Waterlogging was reported in the middle section of the Blue Line (Dakshineswar-Shahid Khudiram), leading to a suspension of services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations, with truncated services running between Dakshineswar and Maidan.

Service update Truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson confirmed that services between Shahid Khudiram and Maidan stations were suspended for public safety reasons, as ensuring secure travel remains the top priority. The spokesperson added that "truncated services are being run between Dakshineswar and Maidan stations," assuring commuters that normal services would resume soon. The city has been hit by the unrelenting rain at a critical moment, with Durga Puja preparations already underway.