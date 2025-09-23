Thousands bid adieu to Assamese singer Zubeen Garg
Popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, was brought home to Assam via Delhi.
Thousands of fans gathered at Guwahati's Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex to pay their respects before his final rites, set for Tuesday in Kamarkuchi village.
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced a state funeral to honor him.
Second autopsy ordered on family request
According to the Singapore High Commission, Garg's death was caused by drowning.
Responding to public concern and with his family's agreement, a second post-mortem will be done on September 23 at Guwahati Medical College under AIIMS supervision.
Sarma shared that Garg had removed his life jacket because he was struggling to swim before he fell ill and drowned.
More about the late singer
Born in 1972, Zubeen was a multi-talented singer, composer, and actor from Assam who recorded over 38,000 songs across more than 40 languages.
He became nationally known with the hit "Ya Ali" from the film Gangster (2006) and remained a cultural icon for Northeast India.