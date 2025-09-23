Kolkata rains: Train services hit, several routes canceled
Kolkata woke up to heavy rain and flooded streets, which has thrown train schedules into chaos.
The India Meteorological Department says the wet weather isn't letting up soon, with more downpours expected in southern West Bengal till September 2.
Daily travel plans have taken a hit, leaving many commuters stranded or late.
Howrah station especially affected
Howrah station is especially affected—waterlogged tracks forced service restrictions from as early as 3:40am.
Major trains like Vande Bharat Express and Ranchi Shatabdi Express are being regulated, while several suburban routes (like Howrah-Masagram and Howrah-Bandel) are canceled altogether.
With water flowing back onto the tracks from nearby areas, railway staff are struggling to pump it out and get things moving again.