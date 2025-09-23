Kolkata rains: Train services hit, several routes canceled

Howrah station especially affected

Howrah station is especially affected—waterlogged tracks forced service restrictions from as early as 3:40am.

Major trains like Vande Bharat Express and Ranchi Shatabdi Express are being regulated, while several suburban routes (like Howrah-Masagram and Howrah-Bandel) are canceled altogether.

With water flowing back onto the tracks from nearby areas, railway staff are struggling to pump it out and get things moving again.