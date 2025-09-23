Rajasthan: Man dies after being lynched by cow vigilantes
A 32-year-old man named Sheru Susadiya was assaulted by a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on September 16, 2025, and succumbed to his injuries three days later.
Sheru and his friend Mohsin Dol had just bought a bull at the local cattle fair when their truck was blocked late at night.
The attackers dragged them out, assaulted them despite their claims of buying the animal legally, stole ₹36,000 from Sheru, and even demanded a ₹50,000 ransom from his family.
Sheru's family demands justice
Sheru was hospitalized with serious head injuries but sadly passed away three days later.
Police have arrested five suspects so far—Deva Gurjar, Kunal Malpura, Pradeep Rajpurohit, Nitesh Saini and one more—who are now in judicial custody.
Investigations are ongoing into both the lynching and an alleged cattle smuggling case.
Meanwhile, Sheru's family is asking for justice and support for his widow and children.