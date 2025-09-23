Rajasthan: Man dies after being lynched by cow vigilantes India Sep 23, 2025

A 32-year-old man named Sheru Susadiya was assaulted by a group of self-proclaimed cow vigilantes in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, on September 16, 2025, and succumbed to his injuries three days later.

Sheru and his friend Mohsin Dol had just bought a bull at the local cattle fair when their truck was blocked late at night.

The attackers dragged them out, assaulted them despite their claims of buying the animal legally, stole ₹36,000 from Sheru, and even demanded a ₹50,000 ransom from his family.