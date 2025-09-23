Kolkata wakes up to major flooding, IMD issues orange alert

Airlines warn of delays as rain continues

With nearly 250mm of rain in just 24 hours (Garia Kamdahari topped at 332mm), daily life took a hit—schools closed suddenly, power cuts happened across neighborhoods, and traffic slowed to a crawl right as Durga Puja prep ramps up.

Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have warned travelers to expect delays but no flights were canceled as of Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is likely running drainage pumps to manage the flooding since more rain is likely through the week due to another system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.