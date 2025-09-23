Kolkata wakes up to major flooding, IMD issues orange alert
Kolkata woke up to major flooding on Tuesday, September 23, 2024, after nonstop rain overnight.
The IMD has put out an Orange Alert for several areas, including parts of South 24 Parganas district, with the southern and eastern parts of the city seeing the worst waterlogging and disruptions.
Airlines warn of delays as rain continues
With nearly 250mm of rain in just 24 hours (Garia Kamdahari topped at 332mm), daily life took a hit—schools closed suddenly, power cuts happened across neighborhoods, and traffic slowed to a crawl right as Durga Puja prep ramps up.
Airlines like IndiGo and SpiceJet have warned travelers to expect delays but no flights were canceled as of Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is likely running drainage pumps to manage the flooding since more rain is likely through the week due to another system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.