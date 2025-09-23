Hottest September day so far in Chandigarh

IMD says heat will continue for next few days

The IMD says the heat isn't leaving anytime soon—expect highs of 35-36°C for at least the next three days, with a chance it gets even hotter by month-end.

With the monsoon wrapping up (right on schedule), IMD's Surender Paul notes that sunnier, warmer days are here as we move into post-monsoon season.

So if you're heading out, get ready for some serious sun!