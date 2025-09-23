Next Article
Hottest September day so far in Chandigarh
India
Chandigarh hit a scorching 35°C on Monday—making it the hottest September day so far this month.
That's two degrees above the usual, and even nighttime temps are up, thanks to clear skies and no rain.
IMD says heat will continue for next few days
The IMD says the heat isn't leaving anytime soon—expect highs of 35-36°C for at least the next three days, with a chance it gets even hotter by month-end.
With the monsoon wrapping up (right on schedule), IMD's Surender Paul notes that sunnier, warmer days are here as we move into post-monsoon season.
So if you're heading out, get ready for some serious sun!