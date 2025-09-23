Kolkata waterlogged as heavy rain alerts issued for southern Bengal
As the city prepares for the Durga Puja festivities, Kolkata is dealing with major waterlogging after incessant rain and thunderstorms.
The IMD has put out heavy rain alerts for southern West Bengal districts until September 27, with South 24 Parganas likely to see the heaviest downpour—up to 20cm.
Other areas like Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and even Kolkata itself are also in for some serious showers.
Weather in Kolkata today
Heavy rainfall is likely in Jhargram and Bankura, according to the IMD, right as Mahalaya kicks off the festive season.
On September 23, expect cloudy skies in Kolkata with light to moderate rain and temperatures hanging around 30°C during the day and 26°C at night.
So if you're heading out for Puja prep or just daily life—don't forget your umbrella!