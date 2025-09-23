Kolkata waterlogged as heavy rain alerts issued for southern Bengal India Sep 23, 2025

As the city prepares for the Durga Puja festivities, Kolkata is dealing with major waterlogging after incessant rain and thunderstorms.

The IMD has put out heavy rain alerts for southern West Bengal districts until September 27, with South 24 Parganas likely to see the heaviest downpour—up to 20cm.

Other areas like Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, and even Kolkata itself are also in for some serious showers.