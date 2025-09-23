Maharashtra: 4 dead, hundreds displaced in Marathwada floods
Heavy rains have hit Maharashtra's Marathwada region hard this week, leading to major floods in Dharashiv and Beed districts.
Rivers burst their banks, flooding villages and fields—sadly, four people have lost their lives so far, including a 70-year-old woman.
Hundreds of homes are damaged and many locals had to be rescued from rooftops as water levels rose quickly.
Military helicopters, NDRF teams deployed for rescue
The government jumped into action fast: military helicopters and NDRF teams have already airlifted dozens of stranded people, while boats helped rescue even more from hard-hit villages like Devgaon.
Roads and bridges are closed due to high water, so officials are urging everyone to avoid travel in these areas for now.
With the rain still coming down, rescue efforts across Marathwada continue non-stop.