Maharashtra: 4 dead, hundreds displaced in Marathwada floods

Military helicopters, NDRF teams deployed for rescue

The government jumped into action fast: military helicopters and NDRF teams have already airlifted dozens of stranded people, while boats helped rescue even more from hard-hit villages like Devgaon.

Roads and bridges are closed due to high water, so officials are urging everyone to avoid travel in these areas for now.

With the rain still coming down, rescue efforts across Marathwada continue non-stop.