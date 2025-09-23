Next Article
India, US hold trade talks amid tariff row
India
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal just met top US officials in New York during the 80th UN General Assembly.
The talks come after the US imposed a steep 25% tariff on Indian oil imports from Russia.
Why it matters
This matters because the US is India's biggest trading partner—almost one-fifth of India's exports head there in 2024-25.
Both sides are trying to sort out trade tensions and finalize a big deal by late 2025 that could double their trade to $500 billion by 2030.
They're also tackling issues like high H-1B visa fees, which impact Indian professionals.
With global politics and economics shifting fast, these negotiations could shape jobs, tech access, and opportunities for young people in both countries.