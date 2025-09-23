Mumbai: App-based cab fares now match classic taxis
Mumbai's app-based cabs like Ola, Uber, and Rapido just got a fare hike—now matching the classic black-and-yellow taxis.
Since September 18, AC rides cost ₹22.72 per km and non-AC ones are ₹20.66 per km, up from the earlier ₹12-16 range.
Surge pricing capped at 1.5x base fare
Surge pricing is now capped at 1.5x the base fare, while discounts up to 25% can pop up during off-peak hours.
Drivers keep 80% of each fare; apps can only take 20%.
But here's the catch: most apps haven't updated their prices yet, so you might see one amount on your screen but be asked to pay more.
Drivers want to charge new base fares directly
Driver unions pushed for higher pay and now want members to charge new base fares directly—₹28 for hatchbacks, ₹31 for sedans, and ₹34 for premium cars—which has led to confusion at payment time.
All these changes are part of Maharashtra's Aggregator Policy 2025, meant to set clearer rules on fares and driver earnings.