Chennai mechanic dies after fight over rash driving
A 17-year-old bike mechanic, V Harshvardhan, lost his life in Chennai after a fight about reckless two-wheeler riding spiraled out of control.
It started a few days earlier when Harshvardhan's rash driving led to a clash with local resident Tharun.
Things escalated two days later—Tharun and his friends attacked Harshvardhan and his group violently, leaving him critically injured.
Sadly, he passed away at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Sunday evening.
3 juveniles among accused
Following a complaint from Harshvardhan's family, police arrested Tharun along with five others (including three juveniles) for their role in the deadly assault.
A homicide case has been registered as authorities piece together what happened and gather evidence.
The investigation is focused on how a dispute over repeated rash driving ended up costing a young life.