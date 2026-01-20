Western disturbances to bring rain, snow across Himalayas, north India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a series of three western disturbances that will likely bring prolonged wet weather to the western Himalayan region over the next week. The disturbances are expected to start affecting the region from January 20 and peak between January 22 and January 24. The Kashmir Valley may see isolated heavy rain or snow on January 22 and January 23, while Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches could witness similar weather on January 23.

Weather update Rainfall and snowfall forecast for hill states The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain and snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh on January 20 and 21. From January 22 to 24, fairly widespread to widespread precipitation is expected across the western Himalayan region. Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness isolated to scattered precipitation with widespread rain or snowfall between January 22 and January 24. Uttarakhand may see scattered precipitation starting January 22, intensifying from January 23-25.

Extended forecast Western disturbances to impact northwest India The IMD has also predicted that the western disturbances will extend their impact to northwest India. Punjab is likely to receive scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall between January 22 and January 25. Similar weather conditions are expected over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Rajasthan during the same period. East Uttar Pradesh may witness rainfall mainly on January 23 and January 24.

Weather warnings Thunderstorm activity and fog forecasted The IMD has also predicted thunderstorm activity with lightning and gusty winds. Gusty winds reaching 40-50km/h are likely over Jammu and Kashmir on January 23, while winds of 30-40km/h may affect Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan between January 22 and January 24. Dense to very dense fog is expected over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar during the next two-three days.

