Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll workers let vehicles pass for free
On October 18-19, toll workers at the Fatehabad plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway let over 5,000 vehicles pass for free.
Their bold move was sparked by a major Diwali bonus cut—from ₹5,000 in 2024 to just ₹1,100 this time—after a new company, Shri Sai & Datar, took over before October 2025.
The protest lasted nearly 12 hours and stopped toll collection on one of North India's busiest routes.
Protest ends after management offers 10% salary bump
Police kept things calm while workers blocked replacements and held out for better pay.
The protest ended when management offered a 10% salary bump.
During the chaos, FASTag scanners couldn't keep up, causing a big revenue loss.
The whole episode is a reminder of how worker demands and company changes can shake up even the smoothest journeys—literally.