Agra-Lucknow Expressway toll workers let vehicles pass for free India Oct 21, 2025

On October 18-19, toll workers at the Fatehabad plaza on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway let over 5,000 vehicles pass for free.

Their bold move was sparked by a major Diwali bonus cut—from ₹5,000 in 2024 to just ₹1,100 this time—after a new company, Shri Sai & Datar, took over before October 2025.

The protest lasted nearly 12 hours and stopped toll collection on one of North India's busiest routes.