Delhi's artificial rain project to start after Diwali
Delhi is gearing up for its first artificial rain experiment right after Diwali, hoping to clear out the heavy smog that usually follows the festival.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared that trained pilots are ready, and the project is a joint effort with IIT Kanpur.
The trial was pushed from July to after Diwali
The trial was pushed from July to after Diwali because of tricky weather. It'll only happen if the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gives the green light and there's enough cloud cover.
Since Delhi's air quality typically drops to "very poor" or "severe" levels after Diwali fireworks, this experiment could be a new way to help the city breathe easier.