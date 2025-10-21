'This Deepavali particularly special because…': PM pens letter for citizens
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a special Diwali message to citizens, highlighting India's progress and resilience. He emphasized the festival's deeper message of light and collective strength, citing recent achievements such as the eradication of Naxalism in several districts and "Operation Sindoor." "This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts...including remote areas. These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root," he wrote.
Cultural call
'Swadeshi' products, cleanliness among other things in PM's message
The prime minister also urged citizens to contribute to building a "Viksit" (developed) and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India). In his message, PM Modi called on people to adopt "Swadeshi" products and maintain cleanliness. He also urged citizens to embrace yoga and promote "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." The PM stressed that every small effort can help India become a global symbol of stability and progress.
Economic progress
India on track to become 3rd-largest economy soon: PM Modi
In his Diwali message, PM Modi also highlighted India's economic growth despite global crises. "The country has also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days. On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this "GST Bachat Utsav" (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees." "In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy."
Festive spirit
PM celebrates Diwali on INS Vikrant
PM Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday with naval personnel on aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, a symbol he said represents 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat.' "Just a few months ago, we saw that Vikrant made all of Pakistan sleepless," he said, referring to India's Operation Sindoor. He said the fear instilled by the Navy, the "extraordinary skill" demonstrated by the Air Force, and the "bravery" of the Army, along with the tremendous coordination among the three forces, forced Pakistan to surrender quickly.