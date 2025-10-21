'This Deepavali particularly special because…': PM pens letter for citizens 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a special Diwali message to citizens, highlighting India's progress and resilience. He emphasized the festival's deeper message of light and collective strength, citing recent achievements such as the eradication of Naxalism in several districts and "Operation Sindoor." "This Deepavali is particularly special because, for the first time, lamps will be lit in many districts...including remote areas. These are the districts where Naxalism and Maoist terrorism have been eradicated from the root," he wrote.

Cultural call 'Swadeshi' products, cleanliness among other things in PM's message The prime minister also urged citizens to contribute to building a "Viksit" (developed) and "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India). In his message, PM Modi called on people to adopt "Swadeshi" products and maintain cleanliness. He also urged citizens to embrace yoga and promote "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat." The PM stressed that every small effort can help India become a global symbol of stability and progress.

Economic progress India on track to become 3rd-largest economy soon: PM Modi In his Diwali message, PM Modi also highlighted India's economic growth despite global crises. "The country has also embarked on next-generation reforms in recent days. On the first day of Navratri, lower GST rates were implemented. During this "GST Bachat Utsav" (Savings Festival), citizens are saving thousands of crores of rupees." "In a world going through multiple crises, Bharat has emerged as a symbol of both stability and sensitivity. We are also on track to become the third-largest economy."