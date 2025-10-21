Next Article
Delhi: Fire breaks out in building during Diwali celebrations
India
A fire broke out late Monday night in a four-story building in Mohan Garden, west Delhi, after firecrackers set off a blaze on the lower floors.
Luckily, seven people were safely rescued, and no injuries were reported, even though several flats took heavy damage.
Flames quickly spread to upper floors
Delhi Fire Services acted fast, sending six fire trucks and bringing the fire under control within about 90 minutes.
One resident, Shekhar, shared that his brother's flat is in the building and that the first two floors were the most affected, and Maya, another resident's relative, mentioned how quickly the flames spread through their 12-flat building.