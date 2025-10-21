Punjab Police arrest 2 suspected terrorists with RPG in Amritsar
Punjab Police just arrested two suspected terror operatives, Mehakdeep Singh (aka Mehak) and Aditya (aka Adhi), in Amritsar after an intelligence-led operation.
The duo was found carrying a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG), which police believe was meant for a targeted attack.
An FIR has been filed at Gharinda police station as authorities dig deeper into their network.
Suspects were in touch with Pakistan ISI operative
Early investigation shows the suspects were in contact with a Pakistan ISI operative and Harpreet Singh (aka Vicky), who's currently in Ferozepur Jail.
This bust comes as Punjab Police and the Border Security Force have been stepping up action against cross-border terror and drug smuggling—just last week, they seized heroin, suspected drone-dropped drugs, and a pistol in separate operations.
The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to keep the region safer.