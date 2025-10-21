Punjab Police arrest 2 suspected terrorists with RPG in Amritsar

Suspects were in touch with Pakistan ISI operative

Early investigation shows the suspects were in contact with a Pakistan ISI operative and Harpreet Singh (aka Vicky), who's currently in Ferozepur Jail.

This bust comes as Punjab Police and the Border Security Force have been stepping up action against cross-border terror and drug smuggling—just last week, they seized heroin, suspected drone-dropped drugs, and a pistol in separate operations.

The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to keep the region safer.