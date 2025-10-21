BJP leader's urine ritual at Shaniwar Wada stirs political hornet's nest

Kulkarni calls for strict action, says Shaniwar Wada not mosque

Kulkarni called for strict action, saying Shaniwar Wada is not the place to offer namaz and urging strict action.

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane echoed her concerns about cultural ties.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders pushed back—NCP's Rupali Patil Thombre urged legal action against Kulkarni for stoking communal tension, and Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe highlighted the need to follow rules for protected monuments.

Police have stepped up security as the investigation continues.