TN water crisis protest: Residents block highway, cops manhandle lawyer
Recently, Murukampattu village in Tamil Nadu saw a water crisis protest escalate when residents—frustrated by nearly 10 days without water due to a broken pump—blocked the busy Chennai-Tirupati Highway with empty pots.
Things got heated when police reportedly manhandled a local lawyer.
The protest only calmed after officials promised to release water.
Incident raises fresh concerns about police conduct
The incident didn't just end on the highway, raising fresh worries about how protests are handled in the state.
This isn't the first time police conduct has come under fire—back in July 2025, Chennai officers were criticized for rough treatment of journalists at another protest, prompting calls for better protection for those covering or joining public demonstrations.